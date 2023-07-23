'Very bad timing': Fmr. US amb. calls for halt to judicial reform

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman called on the government to halt the judicial reform legislation on Sunday, pointing to parallels between the internal rift in Israeli society and the rift in the Second Temple period.

Given the striking parallels between Israel’s current internal rift and the infighting that caused the destruction of the Second Temple 2000 years ago, why would the Israeli Government proceed with its Judicial Reform bill on the eve of Tisha B’Av? Very bad timing. — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) July 23, 2023

"Given the striking parallels between Israel’s current internal rift and the infighting that caused the destruction of the Second Temple 2000 years ago, why would the Israeli Government proceed with its Judicial Reform bill on the eve of Tisha B’Av? Very bad timing," tweeted Friedman.