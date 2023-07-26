The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

EU concerned about Israel's judicial reform, urges inclusive process

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 26, 2023 17:59

The EU "is following the developments in Israel related to the judicial reform closely and with concern," it said on Wednesday in an official statement.

"While the specific arrangements related to the judicial reform and its scope are to be decided by the Israelis, it is important that the core values on which our partnership is based are preserved," it added. "The European Union calls on the Israeli government to continue to seek a broad consensus and aim for a process that is inclusive. It is important to reach a compromise that would be acceptable for Israeli citizens and political parties.

"The ongoing debates and demonstrations are a sign that a considerable part of the Israeli population is concerned about the reforms and that Israel is a vibrant democracy."

Regev, Smotrich: "We won't increase the prices of public transportation"
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2023 06:01 PM
US officials to meet Taliban representatives to discuss rights issues
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 05:50 PM
NGO: Suspend Army Radio reporter for shouting 'shame' at Smortich
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2023 05:07 PM
6.8M earthquake hits Port-Orly, Vanuatu region - USGS
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 04:04 PM
Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader Haniyeh
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 03:09 PM
Israeli killed in Ramle car blast, police probing incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2023 01:38 PM
Russian court jails top cyber security executive for 14 years in treason
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 01:24 PM
Knesset to convene on IDF war preparedness in classified hearing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2023 11:21 AM
Israel arrests 32 in West Bank raid, including six Islamic Jihad members
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2023 09:13 AM
Palestinian arrested after stealing vehicle, entering IDF base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2023 08:52 AM
One dead, several wounded after fire on cargo ship - Dutch coast guard
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 08:24 AM
Japan says hopes to communicate closely with China, with Wang Yi
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 05:33 AM
South Korea detects H5N1 bird flu in two cats at shelter
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 04:51 AM
Australia court finesMeta $14 mln for undisclosed data collection
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 04:32 AM
Ukraine says allies commit $244 mln for humanitarian demining
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 04:27 AM
