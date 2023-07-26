EU concerned about Israel's judicial reform, urges inclusive process

The EU "is following the developments in Israel related to the judicial reform closely and with concern," it said on Wednesday in an official statement.

"While the specific arrangements related to the judicial reform and its scope are to be decided by the Israelis, it is important that the core values on which our partnership is based are preserved," it added. "The European Union calls on the Israeli government to continue to seek a broad consensus and aim for a process that is inclusive. It is important to reach a compromise that would be acceptable for Israeli citizens and political parties.

"The ongoing debates and demonstrations are a sign that a considerable part of the Israeli population is concerned about the reforms and that Israel is a vibrant democracy."