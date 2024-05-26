Jerusalem Post
IDF says COGAT, Navy working with US to operate Gaza pier, ensure more aid enters Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF, COGAT, and Israeli Navy worked with the US to operate the floating pier to increase humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Sunday. 

The IDF also reported that the US-constructed pier, which began operating this week, transferred a total of 1,806 pallets of food in 127 trucks to logistics centers of international aid agencies across Gaza. 

Humanitarian aid continued to enter through land crossings, carrying food, water, and medical and shelter equipment, the military added.

This week, 2,065 aid trucks passed inspection and entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings.

Trucks reportedly brought flour to supply bakeries, aid from Jordan, and over 352,000 liters of diesel and fuel to supply hospitals and shelters run by the international community, 

