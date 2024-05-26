Jerusalem Post
Hostage negotiations in preliminary phase, Israeli negotiators will head to Qatar next week - KAN

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Officials have said that a new round of hostage negotiations is at a preliminary stage and will later become clear whether there is a basis for continuing the talks, KAN reported early on Sunday. 

Israeli sources have reported that negotiations will resume in Doha next week when delegations from Israel and Hamas will arrive to present their perspective outlines. The two sides will engage in indirect talks. 

David Barea, the head of the Mossad, agreed to meet CIA head William Burns and the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. 

This is a developing story. 

