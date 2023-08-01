Man who fired gun at Jewish school in Tennessee shot by police

A man who was firing bullets at a Jewish school in Memphis, Tennessee was shot dead by police at 12:20PM local time on Tuesday, according to multiple media reports.

Memphis Police Assistant Chief Don Crowe said that the suspect was attempting to enter Margolin Hebrew Academy but was stopped by double security doors at the school.

Crowe said the man had fired multiple shots at the school before leaving. No one at the school was injured.

"Thankfully, that school had a great safety procedure and process in place and avoided anyone being harmed or injured at that scene,” said Crowe at a press conference. He praised the school's actions.

“We can confirm that no one has been hurt in any way, and everyone is now safe, thank G-d. Please look out for further communication with additional information to come. In the meantime, our campus is completely closed. We thank you for your understanding,” the school said in a statement quoted by WREG-TV in Memphis.

The police have yet to confirm whether or not the motive of the shooting was antisemitism.

“I am proud of the vigilant and quick response of MPD officers who mitigated a potential mass shooting situation today,” said police chief Cerelyn Davis in a statement.

Police had engaged with the suspect a short distance from the school and shot him after he allegedly left his vehicle armed with a gun.

The suspected shooter

The suspect is currently in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

An image of the suspected shooter was taken from CCTV and posted on Twitter.

Memphis Police describe the suspect as a white male, and stated that he was driving a red truck with California plates.