Police officer injured while arresting protestor for noise violation

Three protesters have been arrested on Tuesday at a demonstration against the judicial reforms near the police headquarters in Tel Aviv following a noise violation, according to the police spokesperson.

An Environmental Quality Ministry inspector measured the noise as exceeding 83 decibels.

The demonstrators refused to stop making the noise even after being asked multiple times. Subsequently, they were informed that their equipment was being confiscated. The suspects then resisted handing over the equipment.

The police arrested three of the demonstrators. During the arrest, a protestor injured one of the officers in the hand.

The spokesperson noted that nearby is a citizen service center where citizens are able to submit complaints to the police. Due to the noise during the event, the center was unable to provide services to the complainants.