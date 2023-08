High Court Justice Noam Sohlberg will be appointed to the Judicial Selection Committee now that Vice President Uzi Vogelman finished his term on the panel, President Esther Hayut told Justice Minister Yariv Levin in a letter on Wednesday.

Vogelman's term ended last Thursday, amid Levin's refusal to convene the committee until it has undergone reform.

Yesh Atid and NGOs petitioned the High Court to force Levin to convene the panel. Arguments will be heard at a hearing on September 7.