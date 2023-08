The Lebanese army said on Thursday that ammunition was on board a truck that overturned the previous evening and prompted a clash that left two people dead in a mountain village southeast of Beirut.

Powerful Shi'ite armed group Hezbollah on late Wednesday said the truck belonged to it, and that a man charged with securing it had been killed. A resident of the Christian town of Kahaleh was killed as he tried to approach the truck, his son said.