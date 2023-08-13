Explosions rock Damascus, cause unknown

Explosions were heard the Syrian capital Damascus early on Sunday, state media said, adding that the cause was not known.

The Syrian government has not yet attributed the explosions to any alleged airstrikes, though Israeli forces allegedly struck the Syrian capital for the first time since July last week.

تغطية صحفية: "جانب من الاشتباكات التي اندلعت مع قوات الاحتلال في بلدة اليامون بجنين". pic.twitter.com/d5G7alsNM9 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 13, 2023

August strikes on Syria

Four Syrian soldiers were killed and four others were wounded in alleged Israeli airstrikes targeting sites near Damascus last week , according to Syrian state media.

A Syrian military source told the Syrian state media outlet SANA that the airstrikes were conducted from the direction of the Golan Heights, adding that material damage was also caused in the strikes.

A streak of light is seen in the night sky in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus during what Syrian authorities said was an Israeli air strike, in this handout released by state news agency SANA on February 24, 2020. (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.