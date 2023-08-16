IDF soldiers shot terrorists who fired at a military post near Nablus

IDF soldiers from Unit 636 shot at terrorists who fired at them from a vehicle near a military post close to the city of Nablus, Maariv reported on Wednesday morning.

The soldiers arrested one of the armed terrorists who had been injured in the exchange. The weapon he used to fire at the IDF soldiers, an M-16, was confiscated.

Inside the vehicle, improvised explosive devices, a grenade, military equipment, and over ten cartridges were found.

No casualties were reported among the IDF forces. A search for additional terrorists has been initiated.