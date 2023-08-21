IDF troops kill unarmed Palestinian with shot to back of head - report

A Palestinian man was allegedly killed by IDF troops during clashes in Beita near Huwara on Monday as soldiers arrested a suspect connected to Saturday's Huwara terrorist attack, Army Radio reported.

פלסטיני נהרג מאש צה"ל במהלך התפרעויות בכפר ביתא בשומרון: בתיעוד של רגעי הירי, נראה הפלסטיני כשהוא אינו חמוש - ונורה בראשו בזמן שרץ עם הגב לכוחות צה"ל. מדובר צה"ל טרם נמסרה תגובה על התיעוד@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/Tcqo9Px0Ae — גלצ (@GLZRadio) August 21, 2023

In footage shared by Army Radio over Twitter, the Palestinian man is seen unarmed running away from IDF troops. He was then shot in the head while fleeing.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit has yet to comment on what happened.

Why was the IDF in a Palestinian village?

IDF troops had entered Beita to arrest a suspect in connection with the recent Huwara shooting.

Shai Nigerker and his son Aviad Nir, who were visiting the area, were murdered in the attack.

The IDF troops ended up clashing with others in the area during the arrest and had to fire at two Palestinians, Ynet reported.

This is a developing story.