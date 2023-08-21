The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
IDF troops kill unarmed Palestinian with shot to back of head - report

In footage shared by Army Radio over Twitter, the Palestinian man is seen unarmed running away from IDF troops. He was then shot in the head while fleeing.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 21, 2023 17:22

Updated: AUGUST 21, 2023 18:43
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, on January 28, 2023. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, on January 28, 2023.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

A Palestinian man was killed by IDF troops during clashes in Beita near Huwara on Monday as soldiers arrested a suspect connected to Saturday's Huwara terrorist attack, Army Radio reported.

A Palestinian man was killed by IDF troops during clashes in Beita near Huwara on Monday as soldiers arrested a suspect connected to Saturday's Huwara terrorist attack, Army Radio reported.

In footage shared by Army Radio over Twitter, the Palestinian man is seen unarmed running away from IDF troops. He was then shot in the head while fleeing.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit has yet to comment on what happened.

Why was the IDF in a Palestinian village?

IDF troops had entered Beita to arrest a suspect in connection with the recent Huwara shooting.

Shai Nigerker and his son Aviad Nir, who were visiting the area, were murdered in the attack.

The IDF troops ended up clashing with others in the area during the arrest and had to fire at two Palestinians, Ynet reported.

This is a developing story.



