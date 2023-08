Israeli security forces arrested 16 Palestinian terror suspects across the West Bank and Jordan Valley in an overnight raid, the IDF said on Thursday morning.

IDF troops, along with Shin Bet and Border Police officers, raided the towns of Aqraba, al Fawar and Azzun, interrogating suspects and confiscating illegal weaponry, including the improvised 'Carlo' rifle.

IDF also arrested two suspects in Bethlehem.