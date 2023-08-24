The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli women’s rights protesters march on Bnei Brak

In an unusual move, the police have sanctioned the protest to take place in the ultra-Orthodox town of Bnei Brak.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 19:58

Updated: AUGUST 24, 2023 20:30
Women's rights protesters march on Bnei Brak, August 24, 2023 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Women's rights protesters march on Bnei Brak, August 24, 2023
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Protesters began marching from Ramat Gan’s Ayalon Mall towards the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak on Thursday night, according to Hebrew media.

The protest was organized by women's protest organizations and is intended as a counter-push to what they see as efforts to make Israel more religious and less equal.

The protest march was approved earlier in the day by the police.

During the day, protesters appeared in Bnei Brak to face off against counter-protesters who held signs with messages such as, "The world cannot exist without the Torah".

Police announced that several streets would be blocked off to traffic in the ultra-religious city between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

A counter-protester in Bnei Brak holding a sign reading, ''leftists are traitors'' August 24, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) A counter-protester in Bnei Brak holding a sign reading, ''leftists are traitors'' August 24, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Previously, citing reasons such as that protests would only serve to further escalate tensions and result in conflicts, officials have tended to refuse to approve protests in Bnei Brak.

Maariv reported that women's organizations that announced the march sent out a message that said,

"They want to throw us into the back seat of the bus, they demand that our daughters cover up, they fired all the women who were CEOs of government offices, they want only us to be anxious mothers to serving soldiers," Maariv reported that women's organizations that announced prior to the protest. "They want to take the women back hundreds of years. Whoever thinks that we will let them humiliate women and girls, whoever thinks that they will succeed in excluding women from the public sphere and from positions of influence - is not only wrong but will meet us on the streets."

Michael Starr contributed to this report.



