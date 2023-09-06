Amir Ohana: High Court rulings will be null if Basic Law struck down

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana warned Wednesday that every High Court of Justice ruling based on a Basic Law would be "null and void" if the court strikes down one of the Basic Laws it is set to review later this month.

"I would like to place a stop sign before the High Court. In a democracy, the sovereign is the people, disqualification of a Basic Law is an action against the Knesset, which represents the people. If the High Court rejects a Basic Law, then all the decisions it has made to date relying on the supreme status of the Basic Laws will be null and void."