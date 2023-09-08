Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Haim Goren warned in a video he released on Friday regarding the Eritrean riots in Tel Aviv that "according to information that came to me and the police, [the Eritreans] are already preparing stockpiles of sticks and stones here in the area, there is an intention among the Eritrean population to return and commit riots here and commit riots this Shabbat as well."

The deputy mayor also assured the local population that police have been reinforced by volunteers and that should a similar riot occur, police will aim to arrest as many of the rioters as possible.