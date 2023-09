IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi is expected to inform the high court that the IDF will open a training course for female combat soldiers to join the elite Sayeret Matkal unit in 2024-2025, Israeli media reported.

The training course is expected to prepare women to serve in General Staff Reconnaissance Unit, also known as Sayeret Matkal in the 551st Mobility Unit in addition to an offensive armor course, which maneuvers deep into enemy territory.