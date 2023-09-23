"I think we are getting closer to peace with each passing day. We have a limited window of opportunity to reach an agreement in the coming months, otherwise - the process could take years," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Saturday night to Bert Baier on Fox News.

When asked if the State of Israel would agree to grant benefits to the Palestinians as part of the agreement, Netanyahu replied "I am willing to consider benefits to the Palestinians - without jeopardizing the peace of Israel."

He claimed that "the reason that for a quarter of a century, no peace agreement was signed with the Arab countries is because they always wanted to involve the Palestinians, the Abraham Accords were born from the fact that for the first time in 25 years - we bypassed the Palestinians and talked directly with the United Arab Emirates."