Man disrobes in Ben Gurion airport and attacks passengers

Ben-Gurion Airport security guards on Wednesday detained a man on suspicion of assaulting two people while completely naked on the airport’s premises, according to Israeli media.

An airport employee present at the scene said: "We received a report of a man walking around naked and knocking on tables. When we arrived at the scene we saw that he was completely naked. This is the first time we have come across such a case."

Police detained the suspect, a resident of northern Israel in his 30s, and took him to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer to undergo an appropriate medical examination.