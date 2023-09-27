The government of Israel has approved a draft resolution designed to encourage the employment of olim (Jewish immigrants to Israel) and eliminate licensing obstacles. This resolution, approved on Wednesday, placed a strong emphasis on a 90-day period during which all relevant government ministries will recommend strategies to remove licensing barriers and provide employment opportunities for olim.

This decision, lauded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, represents a pivotal moment in the quest to streamline bureaucratic hurdles and harness the valuable skills and expertise brought by olim.

Led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, the Israeli government unanimously endorsed a proposal presented by Minister Sofer, aimed at simplifying licensing procedures and fostering an environment that promotes the employment of olim. This initiative is a collaborative endeavor, engaging various government ministries, with the findings anticipated to be unveiled in early November. A comprehensive plan is scheduled for submission to the government for approval in January 2024.

Contributions to Israel from Olim

This move acknowledges the indispensable contributions of olim to the Israeli economy across diverse sectors. Each year, thousands of olim arrive in Israel armed with highly sought-after professional skills. Recent government statistics highlight an influx of over 7,000 engineers, 3,500 programmers and software engineers, 4,000 medical professionals, 4,000 teachers, and other essential experts who have chosen to make Aliyah to Israel. DISTRIBUTING NEW Israel IDs to French olim (Illustrative). (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

A 2022 Deloitte study commissioned by the Aliyah and Integration Ministry underscores the economic advantages of enhancing employment integration for olim. Over a ten-year period, the study projects an additional NIS 4 billion in government revenue, along with approximately 4,000 vacant licensed positions.

One of the primary challenges confronting olim is navigating the diverse licensing requirements across different countries. Often, olim must demonstrate their qualifications and, in some cases, undergo additional training to obtain Israeli work licenses, despite their extensive experience in their home countries. These processes frequently involve a substantial amount of bureaucracy, hindering the seamless integration of olim into the job market and sometimes compelling them to forsake their careers in favor of lower-skilled positions.

According to the statement, several government ministries, including Education, Justice, Economy, Agriculture, Welfare, Culture and Sports, and Housing, will collaborate to scrutinize the licensing requirements imposed on new olim in their respective sectors. They will identify key barriers and propose measures to simplify these requirements within a two-month timeframe.

Prime Minister Netanyahu welcomed the decision, stating, "The unique abilities and talents of olim have significantly contributed to the Israeli industry and economy. We are now taking steps to facilitate the integration of these olim into Israeli society and maximize the value of the skills and experience they gained before making Aliyah."

Minister Sofer, the driving force behind this initiative, praised the decision and said, "I have no doubt that easing the bureaucracy that hinders the integration of olim will encourage Jewish individuals in the diaspora to take the necessary steps toward making Aliyah."