Two arrested after Hadera shooting - police

Israel Police arrested two suspects on Thursday morning in connection to a shooting incident in Hadera, leaving a 34-year-old man critically injured, according to police.

One of the individuals taken into custody is the brother of the injured man. Preliminary investigations indicate that the altercation began when the victim and his brother reportedly went to the residence of the second suspect. They are believed to have launched an attack on him and his family members.

In an apparent act of self-defense, the homeowner, armed with a firearm, retaliated by shooting at the two brothers, injuring the 34-year-old.