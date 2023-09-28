Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two arrested after Hadera shooting - police

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 28, 2023 09:39

Israel Police arrested two suspects on Thursday morning in connection to a shooting incident in Hadera, leaving a 34-year-old man critically injured, according to police.

One of the individuals taken into custody is the brother of the injured man. Preliminary investigations indicate that the altercation began when the victim and his brother reportedly went to the residence of the second suspect. They are believed to have launched an attack on him and his family members. 

In an apparent act of self-defense, the homeowner, armed with a firearm, retaliated by shooting at the two brothers, injuring the 34-year-old.

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will cease to exist from Jan 1 2024
By REUTERS
09/28/2023 09:46 AM
Four arrested after trespassing at prime minister's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 09:18 AM
More than half of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have left
By REUTERS
09/28/2023 08:28 AM
Haredi draft law outline to be presented to relevant parties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2023 12:06 AM
IDF arrests two Palestinians attempting to infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 11:32 PM
One injured in Kafr Kassem shooting - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 10:27 PM
Ben-Gvir met with protests during visit to family of murder victims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 09:51 PM
Gas grenade was thrown at an apartment in Pardess Hanna, no injuries
By WALLA!
09/27/2023 09:38 PM
US targets Iran drone procurement network, accuses it of aiding Russia
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 05:14 PM
Gantz admits: 'Violence used against worshipers' on Yom Kippur
By MAARIV ONLINE
09/27/2023 05:04 PM
Security forces arrest terror suspect in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 04:16 PM
Shai Aharonovitz appointed as new head of Israel's Tax Authority
By ZVIKA KLEIN
09/27/2023 04:14 PM
Two fires in forest near Gaza Strip, firefighters on scene
By MAARIV ONLINE
09/27/2023 04:08 PM
Prosecution demands 29 years in prison for Acre lynch attempt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2023 03:48 PM
Russia's Putin to hold talks with South Sudan leader
By REUTERS
09/27/2023 03:15 PM