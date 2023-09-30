Youths arrested for throwing stones at a church in Migdal Ha'emek

Police arrested four boys aged 14-16 on suspicion of throwing stones at a church in Migdal Ha'emek on Saturday evening, according to Israeli media.

According to the initial investigation, the stones were thrown as a "prank."

"The Israel Police calls on the public parents to be vigilant and responsible regarding the actions of their children, especially these days during the holiday vacations, in their involvement in violent incidents that may lead to serious physical injuries and even loss of life and the arrest of the children," the Israel Police Spokesperson said.