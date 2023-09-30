During a bloody fight in Netanya on Saturday night, seven Eritrean citizens were injured and police officers fired shots into the air, according to Israeli media.

A 30-year-old man was in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, and another eleven were injured, with nine in moderate condition, one in serious condition, and another in critical condition.

This comes less than a day after another 11 Eritreans were injured in a brawl in Tel Aviv on Friday night, after which 15 foreign citizens were arrested.

Police arrested four suspects and are investigating the circumstances which led to the fight. They arrested another 10 Eritreans on Hagana Street in Tel Aviv who had assault weapons on Saturday, according to a police spokesperson.

Israeli officials' statements

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai held an assessment meeting in light of the violent incidences between the foreign nationals in Tel Aviv and Netanya.

"We will act hard against those who disrupt order and against anyone who was involved in these criminal incidences," the commissioner said. "The law allows us to start the procedure of issuing custody orders, and together with the Population Authority, we will act with all the tools that the law permits us to utilize.

"At the same time, I've instructed proactive activity against the perpetrators of recent crimes in order to prevent those who plan to continue such criminal activity and disorderly conduct. We are obliged to provide security and safety to the public and that is how we will act."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated that the "rampage of illegal infiltrators in our cities is extremely serious."

He also stated that "they must be deported from the country, but if the High Court doesn't allow that - then at the very least, let the rioters sit in prison."