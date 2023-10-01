Jerusalem Post
One dead, two wounded in car explosion, shooting in Israel's south - MDA

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 1, 2023 21:12

One person was killed and two were injured in a car explosion near the Re'em intersection near Kiryat Malachi in southern Israel on Sunday night, according to Israel police.

Magen David Adom, who responded to the incident, pronounced dead a 37-year-old man who was pulled from the burning vehicle. They also pulled out a 33-year-old man who was taken to the hospital in serious condition with penetrating wounds, likely from shrapnel.

Nearby in the town of Hatzav, a 25-year-old man was treated for gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital for continuing treatment.  

Police subsequently opened an investigation into the incident, which Israeli media is reporting as criminal. 

This is a developing story.

