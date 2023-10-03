Jerusalem Post
breaking news
Rocket fired from Gaza into sea in possible PIJ war simulation

By MICHAEL STARR
Updated: OCTOBER 3, 2023 10:03

A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday morning setting off alerts in an area north of the terrorist enclave, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Al-Quds brigade said around the time of the rocket launch that it was engaging in a military exercise with live ammunition.

The terrorist group said that the exercise simulated raids on Israeli military sites and fortifications using combined arms, including special forces, rockets, artillery, armor, and intelligence units.

Two Palestinians arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 09:19 AM
Turkey arrests 90 over suspected links to Kurdish militants
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 09:02 AM
Ukraine downs 29 Russia-launched drones, one cruise missile
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 09:01 AM
Putin may hint he will run in Russia's 2024 election next month
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 08:10 AM
UK police attending fire believed to be caused by a lightning strike
By REUTERS
10/02/2023 11:45 PM
North Dakota Senator dies in plane crash with his family
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 10:05 PM
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Netanyahus' hotel in Neveh Ativ
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 08:50 PM
Mexican arrested in Tel Aviv following Interpol extradition order
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 07:38 PM
Over 2,100 Jews had arrived at Temple Mount for Sukkot prayers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 05:31 PM
US Supreme Court rebuffs dispute over videos targeting abortion provider
By REUTERS
10/02/2023 04:47 PM
Five Jews who entered Joseph's Tomb attacked with stones, one injured
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
10/02/2023 04:05 PM
Zelensky says cooperation with EU vital for victory, Kyiv needs support
By REUTERS
10/02/2023 03:44 PM
Three Palestinians arrested in Temple Mount scuffle with Jews
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 12:37 PM
Iraq rejects Turkish strikes in Kurdistan region, seeks resolution
By REUTERS
10/02/2023 12:15 PM
Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kherson kills one, injures six -governor
By REUTERS
10/02/2023 08:33 AM