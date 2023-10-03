Rocket fired from Gaza into sea in possible PIJ war simulation

A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday morning setting off alerts in an area north of the terrorist enclave, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Al-Quds brigade said around the time of the rocket launch that it was engaging in a military exercise with live ammunition.

The terrorist group said that the exercise simulated raids on Israeli military sites and fortifications using combined arms, including special forces, rockets, artillery, armor, and intelligence units.