Riots renew along Gaza border, gunfire targets Israeli forces - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 26, 2023 17:56

Palestinian rioters gathered along the border of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday afternoon, firing at Israeli forces and launching incendiary and explosive balloons toward Israeli territory, according to Palestinian reports.

The riots have been taking place on the border for about three weeks without pause.

Israeli forces responded by launching tear gas at the rioters. No injuries have been reported among Israeli forces.

Additionally on Tuesday afternoon, a fire broke out near Kfar Aza in southern Israel, with initial investigations indicating that the fire was caused by an incendiary balloon.

