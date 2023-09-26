Riots renew along Gaza border, gunfire targets Israeli forces - report

Palestinian rioters gathered along the border of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday afternoon, firing at Israeli forces and launching incendiary and explosive balloons toward Israeli territory, according to Palestinian reports. The riots have been taking place on the border for about three weeks without pause.

مراسل شهاب: شبان يشعلون الإطارات المطاطية "الكوشوك" شرق رفح جنوب قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/wQMZ45c7jW — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 26, 2023

Israeli forces responded by launching tear gas at the rioters. No injuries have been reported among Israeli forces.

Additionally on Tuesday afternoon, a fire broke out near Kfar Aza in southern Israel, with initial investigations indicating that the fire was caused by an incendiary balloon.