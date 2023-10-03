"The custom of spitting next to priests or churches is an ancient and long-standing Jewish custom," wrote former spokesperson for Otzma Yehudit MK Son Har-Melech Elisha Yered in an X post on Tuesday night.

This post came as a response to a video circulating online of Orthodox Jews spitting on Christians in Jerusalem's Old City.

He continued: "Perhaps under the influence of Western culture we have forgotten what Christianity is, but I think the millions of Jews who experienced the Crusades, the Inquisition, blood libel, and mass pogroms will never forget."

קבוצה של צליינים יוצאת עם הצלב לרחוב שער האריות ונתקלת בקבוצה של מתפללים יהודים עם 4 המינים ואז מתחילות היריקות. ספרתי לפחות 7 בכמה שניות. pic.twitter.com/YjqaknATLw — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) October 2, 2023

Yered came under fire in August after he was arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Palestinian man during riots in the village of Burka.

Orthodox Jews spit at Christian pilgrims

Amid Sukkot celebrations, Orthodox Jews spat on and shouted at a group of Christian pilgrims who were walking in Jerusalem's Old City on Tuesday. King Jesus Banner, dance banner unveiled on opening night of Feast of the Tabernacles by the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, 2022. (credit: COURTESY ICEJ)

The pilgrims were carrying the four species of Sukkot when they were attacked. The incident, which sparked public outcry, occurred during the Feast of Tabernacles, a holiday that brings thousands of Christians to the Jewish State.