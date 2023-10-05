Jerusalem Post
IDF and terrorists exchange gunfire in Tulkarm

By MICHAEL STARR
Updated: OCTOBER 5, 2023 07:57

Israeli forces and terrorists exchanged gunfire in an operation in Tulkarm on Wednesday night, the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson's Unit said on Thursday morning.

Explosive devices were thrown at the troops, and the terrorists continued to fire as the IDF withdrew from the site.

The IDF confirmed that they had scored hits on enemy combatants.

The Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigades claimed on Thursday morning that their operatives had clashed with Israeli forces in the town.

Tulkarm has been the site of recent Israeli security operations, with the Israel Border Police’s Counterterrorism Unit arresting a terrorist suspect in a morning raid on a cellphone store.

