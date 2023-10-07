The United States' State Department said that they would be in close contact with Israeli officials in light of Hamas' new attack on Israel.

"The United States condemns the horrific attacks against Israel. There is never any justification for terrorism. We will remain in close contact with our Israeli partners," US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said in an X post.

The United States condemns the horrific attacks against Israel. There is never any justification for terrorism. We will remain in close contact with our Israeli partners. https://t.co/1WaTbWKCfG — Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) October 7, 2023

The State Department later wrote on their website that "The United States unequivocally condemns the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel, including civilians and civilian communities. "

"There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel, and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks. We will remain in close contact with our Israeli partners. The United States supports Israel’s right to defend itself."