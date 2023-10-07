Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US State Department says it will remain 'in close contact' with Israel following attacks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 7, 2023 17:54

The United States' State Department said that they would be in close contact with Israeli officials in light of Hamas' new attack on Israel.

"The United States condemns the horrific attacks against Israel. There is never any justification for terrorism. We will remain in close contact with our Israeli partners," US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said in an X post.

The State Department later wrote on their website that "The United States unequivocally condemns the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel, including civilians and civilian communities.  "

"There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel, and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks.  We will remain in close contact with our Israeli partners. The United States supports Israel’s right to defend itself."

Sderot fire station commander killed in exchange of fire with terrorists
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
10/07/2023 06:16 PM
Israel Railways operating trains to bring soldiers to the South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 06:02 PM
Nurse, ambulance driver killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:58 PM
UN peacekeeping force says has enhanced operations in south Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:44 PM
India's Modi shares thoughts and prayers with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:40 PM
Austrian foreign ministry flies Israeli flag in solidarity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:38 PM
Brazil calls emergency meeting of UN Security Council on Hamas attacks
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:34 PM
Hamas has taken Israeli hostages, IDF confirms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:31 PM
Israeli Navy kills dozens of terrorists trying to invade Israel via sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 05:16 PM
Gantz: No coalition or opposition, only one punch to hit the enemy
By TAL SHILO/WALLA!
10/07/2023 05:16 PM
Iran foreign ministry says Hamas attacks sign of 'confidence'
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 05:08 PM
Hezbollah terrorists attempt to breach Israel's north, IDF retaliates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 04:58 PM
Russia calls on Israel and Palestinians to cease fire
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 04:42 PM
198 dead in the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip - Palestinian reports
By GUY ULSTER/WALLA!
10/07/2023 04:40 PM
Japan condemns rocket launches, cross-border attacks into Israel
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 04:39 PM