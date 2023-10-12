A police officer was seriously wounded and another police officer was lightly wounded in a shooting attack targeting a police station near the Damascus Gate of Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday evening, according to Israel Police.

Police officers at the station shot and killed the terrorist. Police were conducting searches in the area to ensure that the terrorist did not have accomplices.

The gates of the Old City were closed after the shooting, according to Palestinian reports.

Police at the scene of a shooting attack in Jerusalem. October 12, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The commander of the Jerusalem District of Israel Police held a situation assessment after the attack.

Hamas calls for supporters around the world to demonstrate

The shooting attack came as the war launched by Hamas against Israel continued on Thursday and as Israeli forces and security forces around the world prepared for a day of demonstrations and violence called for by former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal on Friday.