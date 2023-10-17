IDF kills Hamas leader linked to Gilad Schalit prisoner swap

The IDF successfully targeted Osama al-Mazini, a senior member of Hamas's political bureau and the head of Hamas's Shura Council, on Monday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit and the Shin Bet said in a joint statement.

Mazini was in charge of negotiations which led to the prisoner swap in which IDF soldier Gilad Schalit was released from Hamas captivity. Schalit, who was captured in June 2006 and held captive in Gaza until October 2011, was only released when Israel agreed to a prisoner swap that involved the release of 1,027 Palestinian prisoners, including those responsible for killing Israelis in terror attacks. A view shows houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, October 11, 2023 (REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef)

The IDF attacked over 200 Hamas military infrastructures in Gaza over the past 24 hours, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Tuesday morning. Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked operational headquarters, including a bank used by Hamas, and targeted a number of underground tunnels used by Hamas terrorists.

The Israeli Navy also used precision weaponry to target Hamas buildings in the center of Gaza City and warehouses containing weapons.