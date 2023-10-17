IDF: Status of post-war Gaza will be 'global issue'

The head of the IDF's Spokesperson's Unit said on Tuesday that the status of the Gaza Strip after Israel's planned ground assault on the Palestinian enclave would be a "global issue" for discussion by Israel's politicians and with other countries.

"We've had all kinds of end games," Brigadier General Daniel Hagari told media during a news briefing, in response to a question about whether Israel's military planned to stay and govern Gaza after its ground invasion.

"The cabinet is also discussing what that could look like ... this is also a global issue, what the situation will look like in this region," he said.

AN IDF staging area near the border with Gaza, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. (photo credit: ERIC MARMOR/FLASH90)

Israel is preparing a ground assault on Hamas-controlled Gaza in response to the militant group's deadly attack on nearby towns and kibbutzes in southern Israel on October 7.

Israeli forces have carried out their heaviest-ever bombings of the blockaded, besieged enclave since the Hamas attack and are massing ground troops for the assault.

Hagari said the military had "presented an operational plan" to the Israeli cabinet but did not elaborate.

"Gaza borders other countries ... So when we say things on the final status, they will combine the orders of the political level and the military," Hagari said.

Dealing with Hezbollah

"The State of Lebanon should ask itself whether it is endangering itself for Hezbollah," Hagari also stated.

Attacks from Hezbollah terrorists have increased along Israel's northern border since Operation Swords of Iron began after the Hamas attacks.

צה"ל תקף מטרות צבאיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה.צה"ל תקף לפני זמן קצר מטרות צבאיות ששימשו להכוונת טרור ותשתיות טרור של ארגון חיזבאללה בשטח לבנון, בתגובה לירי לעבר שטח ישראל אתמול pic.twitter.com/pU84AtCqUk — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 17, 2023

The entire Metula local council area was declared a closed military area after anti-tank missile fire from Lebanon, the IDF announced on Tuesday. Citizens are asked not to try to approach the place and Metula residents have been asked to evacuate the area under the council's jurisdiction.

Explosions from anti-tank missiles were heard near the town of Metula on the Lebanon-Israel border earlier on Tuesday, with three people reported injured. The IDF announced it was responding to the attack and targeting the area from which the missiles came.