The international community "must protect innocent civilians and punish Hamas," Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said on Wednesday, commenting on the Gaza hospital strike in which hundreds of people died.

Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group that controls Gaza, has blamed the blast on Israel. Israel says it was a result of a failed rocket launch by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another terrorist group in the enclave.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday that "cool heads must prevail" and that too many people jumped to conclusions around a blast at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday.

Last night, too many jumped to conclusions around the tragic loss of life at Al Ahli hospital.Getting this wrong would put even more lives at risk. Wait for the facts, report them clearly and accurately. Cool heads must prevail. — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) October 18, 2023

"Last night, too many jumped to conclusions around the tragic loss of life at Al Ahli hospital," Cleverly wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Getting this wrong would put even more lives at risk. Wait for the facts, report them clearly and accurately. Cool heads must prevail." Advertisement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news of a blast at a hospital in Gaza was "horrific and absolutely unacceptable."

Trudeau told reporters that "it's not acceptable to hit a hospital." Health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said