Hundreds reported killed in Gaza hospital explosion amid rocket barrage

Hundreds of people were reported killed in an explosion at the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday evening, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reported, at the same time as a barrage of rockets were fired from the Strip toward Israel.

Officials in Gaza issued contradictory statements about casualty numbers, ranging between dozens to hundreds, with video footage reportedly from the scene showing a number of cars on fire near the hospital.

The explosion was reported at the same time that heavy rocket barrages were fired from Gaza toward central Israel.

Palestinian rockets in civilian areas

Hamas and other Palestinian factions fire rockets from within residential areas in the Gaza Strip, with rocket storagehouses often placed inside or near hospitals, schools, and mosques. Rockets launched by the factions often fall short and hit buildings in Gaza, with multiple deaths reported in such incidents in past rounds of conflict. During Operation Breaking Dawn in August 2022, two people were killed after a rocket fired from Gaza fell next to a clinic. An injured person is taken into a hospital after an explosion at a hospital, according to Hamas Health Ministry in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, in this screen grab obtained from video, October 17, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Reuters TV)

Hamas accused Israel of being responsible for the deaths, stating "We call on the international community and the Arab and Islamic countries to assume their responsibilities and intervene immediately now to stop the arrogance of the occupation and its fascist army."

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated shortly after the incident that the IDF was looking into what happened, noting that while there are many strikes being conducted throughout Gaza, there are also many failed launches and many false reports from Hamas.

Abbas declares three days of mourning

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning following a deadly air strike on a hospital in Gaza, killing at least 500 Palestinians on Tuesday, state media reported.

"What is taking place is genocide. We call on the international community to intervene immediately to stop this massacre. Silence is no longer acceptable," a statement issued by the Palestinian Liberation Organization said in response to the attack.

