IDF demolishes home of Hamas terrorist who murdered Dee family - report

The IDF demolished the Nablus home of one of the Hamas terrorists who murdered Lucy Dee and her daughters Maia and Rina in April early Sunday morning, according to Palestinian reports.

تغطية صحفية: "لحظة تفجير منزل حسن قطناني أحد منفذي عملية الأغوار قبل أشهر، خلال اقتحام مخيم عسكر شرق نابلس". pic.twitter.com/UoCwv6bZTX — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 29, 2023

The IDF had announced its intention to demolish the home in recent months.

Lucy, Maia, and Rina Dee were shot and killed by Hamas terrorists in an attack near in the Jordan Valley in April. The terrorists behind the attack were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Nablus about a month after the attack. THE DEE family poses for a photo, in 2021. (credit: TALIA KIRSHNER)

Three Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces

During armed clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the Askar camp in Nablus ahead of the demolition, one Palestinian was killed, according to Palestinian media.

A Palestinian was also reportedly killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Bayt Rima in the northern West Bank, while another Palestinian was killed in clashes in Tamun, near Tubas.

Clashes were also reported in Jenin, Silat al-Harithiya, and Tulkarm overnight.