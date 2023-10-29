Czech defense minister calls for country’s withdrawal from UN

Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová expressed outrage at a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for Israel to cease its operations in the Gaza Strip and called for the Czech Republic to withdraw from the UN on Saturday.

Vím, že je dnes významný den pro a chceme slavit naše 105 výročí republiky. Ale tímto se prostě nedá promlčet, promiňte mi to. Přesně před 3 týdny Hamas vyvraždil více než 1400 Izraelců, což je na jejich počet obyvatel více obětí, než zavraždila militantní islamistické… pic.twitter.com/gd1hk8vdZU — Jana Černochová (@jana_cernochova) October 28, 2023

“I know that today is an important day for [the Czech Republic] and we want to celebrate our 105th anniversary. But this simply cannot be time-barred, forgive me. Exactly three weeks ago, Hamas murdered more than 1,400 Israelis, which is more victims per their population than the militant Islamist organization al-Qaeda murdered on 9/11/2001 in the USA. And only 14 countries, including ours, stood up against the unprecedented terrorist attack committed by Hamas terrorists, clearly and comprehensibly! I am ashamed of the UN. In my opinion - the Czech Republic has nothing to expect in an organization that supports terrorists and does not respect the basic right to self-defense. Let's get out.”

The UNGA resolution approved on Friday called for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.” The resolution did not include a condemnation of Hamas’s attack on Israel nor a mention of Hamas in a line calling for the release of the hostages. The resolution was approved by 121 countries in favor and only 14 against. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is welcomed by Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova in Prague, Czech Republic, September 9, 2022. (credit: DAVID W CERNY/REUTERS)

Czech Foreign Ministry says UNGA resolution missing 'several key elements'

The Czech Foreign Ministry stated that the Czech Republic voted against the resolution because “several key elements were missing from the text” including a condemnation of Hamas’s attack and a recognition of Israel’s right to defend itself.

“The resolution doesn’t provide assurances that the delivery of the urgent humanitarian assistance is not abused by Hamas and other terrorists. If we are not clear about the need to stop terrorism, we are not making progress towards the desired peace in the Middle East,” said the Foreign Ministry.

“Czechia is firmly committed to the two-state solution, which remains the only vital perspective to ensure Israel’s security and to fulfill the Palestinian desire for their own statehood. Both Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in peace, security and dignity.”