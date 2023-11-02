Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire in North, IDF 'ready' for Lebanon fire

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it had used two drones packed with explosives to attack an Israeli army command position in the disputed Shebaa Farms area at the Lebanese-Israeli border on Thursday.

In a statement, the Iran-backed group said the drones were filled with "a large quantity of explosives" and had hit their targets.

In response, the IDF struck several Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon.

Israel targeted several Hezbollah terrorist infrastructures along the border, killing many terrorists, the IDF said.

The Israeli Air Force, as well as artillery forces, were placed on high alert to respond immediately to any Hezbollah attacks from inside Lebanon.

Israeli forces operating along the border with Lebanon on November 2, 2023 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel ready for 'immidate execution' of Lebanon operation

The IDF said it is conducting defensive operations such as ambushes and patrols across the border along the northern border fence in a bid to deter further escalations from Lebanon.

Israeli forces are also carrying out intense training drills to increase preparedness for broad operational plans that "can be activated at any time," the military noted. The IDF warned that it is ready for the "immediate execution" of said plans.