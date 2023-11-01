WATCH: IDF drone hits terrorists in Jenin

Several terrorists were hit by an Israeli drone during an IDF operation in the West Bank Palestinian city of Jenin early on Wednesday morning, the IDF and Shin Bet said.

According to Palestinian reports, three were killed as a result of the IDF drone strike.

Israeli forces reportedly surrounded the home of Jamal Haweel, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, during the raid. Haweel has done a number of interviews with regional media in recent days, including the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV.

Atta Abu Rumaila arrested

On Thursday evening, the secretary of the Fatah movement in Jenin, Atta Abu Rumaila, was arrested by Israeli forces in Jenin, according to Palestinian reports.

Abu Rumaila’s son, Ahmed, was arrested as well. The IDF collapsed a tunnel used by terrorists in Jenin. November 1, 2023. (credit: IDF)

The IDF and Shin Bet noted on Wednesday that Rumaila had sent tens of thousands of shekels in funding to wanted persons and terrorist operatives in recent months.

The Israeli security apparatus also accused Rumaila of being among the primary instigators and promoters of terror against Israeli soldiers and citizens throughout Judea and Samaria.

During the IDF operation in Jenin. Israeli troops discovered ready-to-use explosives hidden beneath the roads in the area.

Additionally, the IDF came under fire from armed terrorists who shot and threw explosives at them. The IDF drone subsequently targeted and neutralized several of the terrorists.

Also, during the operation, Israeli security personnel located and destroyed an underground storage facility containing weapons. More military equipment and ammunition discovered in a vehicle were confiscated by Border police units.

No casualties were reported among IDF personnel.