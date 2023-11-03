Iran's Ayatollah tweets in Hebrew: 'The Zionist entity is lying to you'

The supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tweeted in Hebrew against Israel on Friday, accusing Israel of deceit and threatening Israel.

היישות הציונית משקרת לכם, והיא גם משקרת כשהביעה דאגה לגבי האסירים שלה אצל הפלסטינים. אלא היא גם מחסלת אותם בהפגזות שהיא עושה.היישות הכובשת חסרת אונים ומבולבלת עכשיו, וללא התמיכה האמריקאית תשותק בתוך ימים — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 2, 2023

"The Zionist entity is lying to you, and it is also lying when it expresses concern for Palestinian prisoners. (Israel) also destroys them with shelling," the Ayatollah wrote.

"The occupying entity is helpless and confused now, and without American support will be silenced within days," he wrote.

Khamenei's controversial social media presence

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

Iran's Khamenei has taken to social media in the past to attack Israel, the United States, and other parties Iran sees as adversarial – despite calls to remove the controversial ruler of Iran from Twitter.

Three days after Hamas' October 7th terror attacks, Khamenei tweeted: "Heads of the Zionist regime and their backers should know that the massacre and mass murder of the people of #Gaza will cause a larger calamity to come upon them."