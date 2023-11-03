IDF releases names of four additional fallen soldiers

The IDF published the names of four soldiers who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday morning, bringing the total of IDF soldiers killed in combat in the ground offensive in Gaza to 23.

The soldiers were named as Cpt. Beni Wais, 22, from Haifa, a platoon commander in the 195th Battalion, 460th Brigade; Maj. (res.) Uriah Mash, 41, from Talmon, an soldier in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade; Maj. (res.) Yehonatan Yosef Brand, 28, from Jerusalem, an armored fighter in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade; and Sgt.-Maj. Gil Pishitz, 39, from Harish, a tank driver in the 9th Battalion, 401st Brigade.

Some 338 IDF soldiers have been killed since Hamas launched its attack on Israel on October 7.

IDF soldiers on ground operations in Gaza, November 3, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF completes encirclement of Gaza City

The IDF completed its encirclement of Gaza City on Thursday. Over 130 Palestinian terrorists were killed in clashes in Gaza on Thursday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

A number of military headquarters used by senior Hamas leaders were targeted by the IDF.