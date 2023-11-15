Israel is a 'terror state,' Turkey's Erdogan claims

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Israel was a "terror state" committing war crimes and violating international law in Gaza, while repeating his view that Hamas was not a terrorist organization.

Speaking to lawmakers in parliament, Erdogan also called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce whether Israel had nuclear bombs or not, and added that the Israeli premier was a "goner" from his post.

He said Hamas was a political party that had been elected by Palestinians.

Not the first time

Erdogan's comments are echoes of previous similar statements he made since the October 7 massacre. He has repeatedly called Israel an "occupier", insisting that the Jewish State had been under attack by Palestinian "freedom fighters."

In early November, Turkey had recalled its ambassador to Israel, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, for "consultations" due to the Israeli operation in Gaza. Protesters march in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Istanbul, Turkey, November 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA)

Hamas officials have reportedly found solace in Turkey, among other Middle East countries, with top political and diplomatic officials of the terrorist organization living and operating outside of the Gaza Strip, according to the Military Intelligence Directorate.