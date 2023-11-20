Two Hamas terrorists arrested in Rahat one month after Oct 7 massacre

Two Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israel from Gaza during the October 7 terror attacks were arrested in the Arab city of Rahat two weeks ago - more than one month after the attacks, it was revealed on Monday.

The two were arrested by the undercover unit of the Border Police's Southern District Unit under the coordination of the Israel Security Service (Shin Bet) and were brought in for further questioning.

Hamas terrorists part of infiltration on October 7

Thousands of Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory from Gaza on October 7. Those who were caught were brought in for interrogation by the Lahav 433 unit in coordination with the Shin Bet and the IDF.

Palestinians take part in a protest in support of Hamas, in Hebron, the West Bank, November 17, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

On October 17, the IDF made an assessment saying that at the time there were still Hamas terror cells roaming the Negev region and waiting to come out from their hiding spots to attack civilians.

Reuters contributed to this article.