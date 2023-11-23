IDF arrests director of Al Shifa Hospital - report

The IDF arrested the director of the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, as well as a number of doctors at the hospital on Thursday, according to Palestinian reports. KAN reported later that an Israeli source had confirmed the arrest as well. Since 2014, top Israeli defense officials have repeatedly stated that top Hamas officials spent the 2014 Gaza conflict hiding in tunnels under Al Shifa Hospital and the complex has since been turned into a massive underground military installation.

In recent days, the IDF has published footage showing rooms and tunnels found under the hospital, as well as weapons found in the facility.

Hostages held in Shifa hospital

Surveillance camera footage retrieved from the hospital showed at least two hostages being brought by armed individuals into the hospital on October 7, including one who was being dragged by his head through the hospital. Israeli soldiers inspect the Al Shifa hospital complex, amid their ground operation against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, November 15, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari also revealed recently that intelligence has shown that Israeli hostage, Noa Marciano, was killed in Shifa.

It is unclear if medical staff at the hospital directly aided Hamas terrorists in their operations in the complex.This is a developing story.