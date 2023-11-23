Dozens of rockets fired by Hezbollah toward northern Israel

Dozens of rockets were fired toward northern Israel from Lebanon on Thursday morning, with the IDF responding by striking Hezbollah rocket and anti-tank missile launchers in southern Lebanon.

While the IDF said about 35 rockets were fired toward Israel, Hezbollah said that it had launched 48 Katyusha rockets in an attempt to hit a base near Safed.

Hezbollah additionally claimed that it had conducted 11 attacks, including several anti-tank missile attacks, against a number of IDF positions near the border on Thursday morning.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the IDF said it struck an anti-tank missile cell near Zarit and that several projectiles had been fired from Lebanon toward Israel.

Additionally, overnight, a surface-to-air missile was fired at an Israeli Air Force aircraft over Lebanon. The missile was intercepted and the IDF responded by striking the launcher and a weapons storage facility.

IDF strikes Hezbollah rocket and anti-tank missile launchers with airstrikes and the "Iron Sting" system, November 23, 2023 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

On Wednesday night, Hezbollah announced that at least five of its members had been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beit Yahoun in southern Lebanon, including Abbas Raad, the son of senior Hezbollah member MP Mohammad Raad.

The MP welcomed his son's death, saying his son "was smarter and faster" than him.

"We are steadfast on this path, continuing on this path," added Raad. "Congratulations to the martyr Siraj (a nickname for Abbas Raad), and congratulations to the master of the resistance, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, who taught us how the fathers of the martyrs should be patient, loyal, strong, and steadfast in this resistance jihadist approach.”

On Thursday morning, Hezbollah announced that another member of the terrorist movement had been killed in an Israeli strike, bringing the total number of Hezbollah members announced as killed since October 8 to 85.

Additionally, Hamas arrested a person suspected of spying for Israel in the Rashidieh refugee camp, south of Tyre, claiming that the suspect gave Israel information about the Palestinian cell which included the deputy commander of the Lebanese branch of Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades, Khalil al-Kharaz, and was targeted by an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday, Lebanese media reported on Thursday.

Nasrallah, Iranian FM meet in Lebanon

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Lebanon on Thursday, according to Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV.

The two were joined by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mehdi Shoushtari and the deputy Iranian ambassador to Beirut and discussed the latest developments in Israel, the Palestinian territories, and Lebanon. They also discussed efforts to stop the war in Gaza and "the existing possibilities regarding the course of events."