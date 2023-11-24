Gal Gadot: There are still more than 200 Israelis in Hamas captivity

Israel's most famous actress, Gal Gadot, asked to remind the world that even though 13 Israeli hostages were freed on Friday by Hamas, there are still more than 200 Israelis in captivity.

"Today is a beacon of light, of hope," Gadot wrote on Instagram. "There are still over 200 hostages being held captive by Hamas. All of the remaining hostages must come home safely and quickly. We are all waiting for them, sending love and strength."

Gadot, known as the lead actress in the Wonder Woman series, has been very vocal about her support for Israel since the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023.

The soldier-turned-actress was also one of a host of celebrities posting on social media to mourn those killed in the terror attacks on Israelis carried out by Hamas on October 7th. Gal Gadot poses on the pink carpet for the world premiere of the film ''Barbie'' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)

Sharing her grief

Gadot shared her grief and outrage with her 109 million Instagram followers in an Instagram story and a post that included a news photo from BBC News and a screenshot of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s post about the events.

"At least 200 Israelis have been murdered and dozens of women, children and elders held as hostages in Gaza, by Hamas," wrote Gadot.

Later, she posted a white Star of David on a blue background with the words, "I stand with Israel," an image that has been widely shared on social media.