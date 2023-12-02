IDF targets Hezbollah, missile from Lebanon hits inside Israel

The IDF targeted Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanese territory with a combination of artillery, missile, and aircraft fire on Saturday, the Israeli military said.

A number of launches fired at IDF positions in the Lebanon border area were also detected on Saturday. The IDF responded by targeting the source of the fire.

Later on Saturday, IDF combat aircraft again targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, the military stated.

IDF aircraft target Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon. December 2, 2023. (Credit: IDF)

Again, after more launches from Lebanese territory aimed at Israel were identified, the IDF responded with artillery fire directed at the source of the launches.

Missile from Lebanon hits structure in Israel

Israeli media also reported on Saturday that missile fired from Lebanon at civilian infrastructure in Israel's upper Galilee region, causing significant damage to the impact site.

A rocket from Lebanon hits a civilian structure in northern Israel (Credit: צאפ מגזין)

Earlier, rocket alerts sounded across Israel's north.

The missile hit a structure at the outskirts of Kibbutz Dovev, a community located less than a mile from the Lebanese border.

No casualties have been reported.

This is a developing story