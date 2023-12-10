Israel-Hamas war: Qatar will continue to push for truce in Gaza - PM

Qatar's prime minister said on Sunday Doha will continue to pressure Israel and Hamas for a truce despite "narrowing" chances.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani added hostages were released from Gaza because of negotiations and not because of Israeli military actions.

Jordanian FM, Palestinian PM speak in Doha

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in Doha that Israel was implementing "systematic" policy to push Gazans out of the enclave beyond eliminating Hamas.

Safadi also said that Arabs have a major disagreement with Washington on ending "Israeli atrocities," and that Israel has created an "amount of hatred" that would "haunt the region for generations to come." Demonstrators carry banners and flags during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Amman, Jordan November 17, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JEHAD SHELBAK)

Palestinian prime minister stated that Israel should be sanctioned if it continues to "violate international law and humanitarian resolutions." As well as saying that Israel should be held responsible for the attacks on Gaza and the loss of Palestinian lives.