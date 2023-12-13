Israeli envoy slams Australia for Gaza ceasefire vote at UNGA

Australia's vote in favor of a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza at the UNGA on Tuesday night was "difficult to understand," Israeli ambassador to Australia Amir Maimon charged on Wednesday morning.

"[How can] Australia support Israel’s right to defend its people from terrorist aggression, while also voting in support of a ceasefire that will embolden Hamas and enable it to resume its attacks on Israelis?

"This war can only end with Hamas being totally defeated and the liberation of all our hostages," Maimon wrote.