Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli envoy slams Australia for Gaza ceasefire vote at UNGA

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Australia's vote in favor of a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza at the UNGA on Tuesday night was "difficult to understand," Israeli ambassador to Australia Amir Maimon charged on Wednesday morning.

"[How can] Australia support Israel’s right to defend its people from terrorist aggression, while also voting in support of a ceasefire that will embolden Hamas and enable it to resume its attacks on Israelis?

"This war can only end with Hamas being totally defeated and the liberation of all our hostages," Maimon wrote.

Court rejects Donald Trump's request for immunity in defamation lawsuit
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 04:21 PM
German govt plans extra aid for civilians in and from Gaza
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 02:40 PM
Car explodes outside Turkish embassy in Kyrgyzstan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 01:27 PM
Hamas terrorist hospitalized in Israel after battle with IDF in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 01:09 PM
Armenia, Azerbaijan discuss withdrawal of troops from shared border
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 12:24 PM
PLO official says US president's statements must transform into actions
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 09:53 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Hamas holding aid trucks outside Rafah crossing - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 09:31 AM
IDF operating in Bethlehem and Jenin - Palestinian media
By MAARIV
12/13/2023 05:17 AM
Jake Sullivan to visit Israel this week, Biden says
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 12:28 AM
IDF complete a series of strikes in Syrian and Lebanese territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 12:25 AM
Hamas leaders leave Qatar for unknown destination - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 10:40 PM
World Bank announces $20m in Gaza aid financing
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 05:41 PM
US issues new round of Russia-related sanctions - Treasury website
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 05:13 PM
3 injured in stabbing in northern Israel - MDA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 05:03 PM
White House's Sullivan says will speak with Israelis about Gaza war time
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 04:32 PM