Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF to investigate non-lethal friendly fire incident seen in viral video

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 19, 2023 08:55

The IDF will open an "in-depth investigation" after a video on social media showed an IDF tank nearly shelling a soldier who appears to be standing in the line of fire, the army said in a statement Tuesday. 

"The incident seen in the video is serious and completely deviates from the IDF's safety instructions," the statement says. "There will be an in-depth investigation, and penalties will be imposed. There were no casualties in the incident."

Yesh Atid MK: Take a few kilometers from Gaza as Israeli territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , MAARIV ONLINE
12/19/2023 08:26 AM
US Secretary of Defense meets with Netanyahu and Israel War Cabinet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2023 07:59 AM
IDF publishes names of two fallen soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2023 06:06 AM
TSMC says it does not anticipate major Red Sea shipping disruption
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 05:35 AM
US, Japan, and South Korea activate real-time tracking of N.Korea missi
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 02:53 AM
Gideon Sa'ar squashes rumors of rejoining Likud
By TAL SHILO/WALLA!
12/19/2023 01:56 AM
One Iraqi officer killed, one injured in plane crash in Iraq
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 01:54 AM
The UN humanitarian coordinator has left the West Bank
By WALLA!
12/19/2023 12:50 AM
North Korea says it conducted Hwasong-18 ICBM on Monday
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 12:44 AM
At least 250,000 flee fighting in Sudan's El Gezira state
By REUTERS
12/19/2023 12:29 AM
Jordan strikes Iran-linked drugs smugglers in southern Syria
By REUTERS
12/18/2023 11:15 PM
Houthis prepared to confront any US-formed coalition in Red Sea
By REUTERS
12/18/2023 10:04 PM
UKMTO reports accident involving two UAS 155km east of Djibouti
By REUTERS
12/18/2023 10:01 PM
US raised concerns with Israel over Gaza church killings -White House
By REUTERS
12/18/2023 08:07 PM
Houthi official: ships in Red and Arabian seas are safe except Israel's
By REUTERS
12/18/2023 07:57 PM