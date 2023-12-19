IDF to investigate non-lethal friendly fire incident seen in viral video

The IDF will open an "in-depth investigation" after a video on social media showed an IDF tank nearly shelling a soldier who appears to be standing in the line of fire, the army said in a statement Tuesday.

צה"ל איתר את המעורבים בסרטון המטורלל עם התותח שהפגיז מול חיילת שנעמדה מולו במכוון, ובניגוד חמור להוראות - וצפוי להענישם.דו"צ: "האירוע הנראה בסרטון חמור וחורג בתכלית מהוראות הבטיחות בצה״ל. תחקיר מעמיק בנושא יתקיים בהקדם ועונשים ינקטו. אין נפגעים באירוע" pic.twitter.com/NSjiwHVO38 — יואב זיתון (@yoavzitun) December 19, 2023

"The incident seen in the video is serious and completely deviates from the IDF's safety instructions," the statement says. "There will be an in-depth investigation, and penalties will be imposed. There were no casualties in the incident."