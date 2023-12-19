Gaza hospital director admits Hamas uses hospitals for military purposes

Kamal Adwan Hospital director Ahmad Kahlot of Jabalya in northern Gaza has confessed to the Shin Bet that Hamas took over his hospital as a military operations center, it was revealed on Tuesday.

Kahlot told his interrogators that he joined Hamas in 2010 at the equivalent rank of a brigadier general.

Next, he said that many of the hospital staff double as members of Hamas’s al-Qassam brigades. These include doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other staff.

More specifically, he said that the hospital had 16 staff members who doubled as terror operatives for Hamas. Men holding raised weapons are led out by Israeli soldiers near Kamal Adwan hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, in this handout photo released December 14, 2023. (credit: IDF/Handout via REUTERS)

Kahlot was arrested on December 12 and since then has explained in detail how Hamas concealed its weapons and wove its operations into the workings of the hospital.

Hostage IDF soldier held in hospital

In addition, he confessed that Hamas brought one of the IDF soldier hostages to the hospital and used ambulances for moving around Israeli hostages’ bodies.

Further, he described Hamas as having its own separate offices, ambulances, and equipment with different colors and signs.