Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen

By REUTERS

The head of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday his group would start firing missiles at US warships if Washington got more involved in its affairs or targeted Yemen.

Abdel-Malek al-Houthi also warned other countries not to get involved in a multinational operation launched by the US on Tuesday to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea after a surge in Houthi attacks on vessels.

If the United States gets more involved, the Houthis "will not stand idly by and will target them and their battleships and interests with missiles," Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said in a televised speech.

